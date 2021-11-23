Cricut’s Maker 3 and Explore 3 fall to new all-time lows for Black Friday from $270

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker 3 for *$369.99 shipped* once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $399, you’re saving $30 here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $10. Cricut’s Maker 3 is the company’s latest at-home crafting machine. Designed to work with hundreds of different materials, you can use the Maker 3 to cut, emboss, deboss, draw, and more. Whether you’re wanting to make Christmas cards for the family or start your own crafting business, the Cricut Maker 3 is the best at-home solution for crafting, cutting, and more since it works with paper, vinyl, wood, leather, and various other materials. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.



