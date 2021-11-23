Microsoft's new online museum celebrates 20 years of Xbox

It’s been 20 years since Microsoft unveiled the original Xbox which, incidentally, is the only model of the company’s games console I’ve ever owned. Although I’m a PlayStation gamer, I’m also interested in consoles of the past, and for that reason I’ve spent an enjoyable hour exploring Microsoft's new Xbox Museum. This site lets you discover the history of the brand and also the history of Halo, Microsoft's most famous gaming series. Offering 132 highlights, the museum has sketches of early prototypes to view, as well as numerous videos to watch. If you’ve owned different Xbox models over the years… [Continue Reading]