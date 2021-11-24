Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebooks hit new lows in Amazon’s Black Friday sale from $24.50

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to* 30*% off the Rocketbook Panda planners and notebooks. A wonderful investment and gift option for folks that like their handwritten notes and doodles, you can also just beam all of the content to the cloud and then wipe them clean with a damp cloth to start over. You can now score the Rocketbook Panda Planner in Executive-size from *$24.50* or the slightly larger Letter-size at *$29.50 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $37, this is a solid 30% price drop on both and a new 2021 Amazon low on just about all colorways. This planners feature various sections to organize your life or just for dropping down new ideas and sketches, all of which can be sent to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and much more. They also come with a nice Pilot Frixion pen and a Microfiber cloth to complete the package. More details below.



