Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 fall to new Amazon low of $162 following rare discount, more

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for *$162.49 shipped*. Marking an all-around rare discount, you’re looking at only the second price cut of the year and a new 2021 low from its usual $250 price tag. Having launched last fall, Microsoft’s follow-up to its popular headphones arrive with plenty of tech to support the second-generation designation. You’re notably looking at an Omnisonic sound feature that delivers a Spatial Audio-like experience as well as the signature on-ear dial for quickly adjusting volume. There’s up to 18.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C input for when it does come time to plug in. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.



