Yale Assure Lock SL has HomeKit and one-time PIN codes for your home over the holidays at $199

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled Yale Assure Lock SL Deadbolt for *$199 shipped*. For comparison, lately it’s gone for around $230 or so at Amazon with today’s deal marking the third best price that we’ve tracked in all of 2021, and the lowest that we’ve seen in months. Yale’s Assure Lock SL packs HomeKit support out of the box, delivering Siri voice control and smart home automation integration for Apple users. Those with an Apple TV or iPad at home will find that they can access this smart lock from anywhere, as well. You can have pin codes between four and eight digits to unlock the Assure Lock SL, but it also works with smartphone proximity unlocking and more. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional details.



more…