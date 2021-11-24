Amazon discounts massive collection of Chemical Guys car wash kits, gifts, more from $4

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to* 53% off *a massive collection of Chemical Guys products including soap, wax, shampoo, car wash kits, and more from *$4*. While it might be a bit cold in some parts of the country for folks without an indoor garage space to be cleaning the car right now, these can make for wonderful gifts anyways. Something like the 11-piece Chemical Guys HOL129 Car Wash Bucket Kit at* $79.99 shipped* is a great example. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon 2021 low and a great all-in-one kit for keeping the ride sparkling clean. Alongside the buckets, you’re also receiving the brand’s super popular Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt (available for *$7 Prime shipped* on its own), a bottle of Citrus Wash & Gloss, Mr. Pink Shampoo, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Chemical Guys.



more…