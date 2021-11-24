Black Friday deals for Logic Pro users: AKAI, Apogee, UA, Shure mics, more up to $945 off

We have now spotted some early Black Friday deals on MIDI keyboards and controllers for your Logic Pro and music production setup alongside hundreds of dollars in savings on Apogee and Universal Audio interfaces, plus much more. Amazon is offering the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard at *$49 shipped*. Also matched at Sweetwater. This one typically sells for around $59 these days and every once in a while will pop down to the $49 range at Amazon and elsewhere. This popular mini keyboard model is now within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon and makes for a wonderful addition to any Logic Pro, Ableton Live, or Pro Tools rig. Head below for additional details and more early Black Friday MIDI controller deals.



