Withings Steel HR/Sport hybrid smartwatches with 25-day battery life now start at $120

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for *$119.95 shipped*. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Designed to offer both function and form, Withings’ hybrid smartwatch is perfect for keeping tabs on your fitness goals as well as a night on the town. It tracks your heart rate day and night, and there’s even automatic sleep monitoring in tow. With the ability to last up to 25 days on a single charge, the Withings Steel HR is made to last nearly a month before it’s time to plug back in. Take a closer look at the Withings health suite of products in our hands-on review. Keep reading for additional Withings deals.



