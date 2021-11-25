A 56% price drop strikes Timberland’s Leather Trifold Wallet at $8.50, more from $11

Amazon is offering the Timberland Leather Trifold Wallet for *$8.74 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this wallet usually sells for $20. Bearing that in mind, today’s offer shaves 56% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked only one time before. If your current wallet has seen better days, now could be the perfect time to replace it. This affordable offering is made of genuine Italian leather and is touted as having “a soft texture that is very smooth to the touch.” A trifold design allows it to shrink into a compact size that spans 4.25 by 3.5 inches. Inside you’ll find six card slots, two slip pockets, two cash pockets, and an ID window. Continue reading to find several other Timberland wallet deals.



