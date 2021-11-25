9to5Mac Happy Hour 357: Hands on with the new MacBook Pro, Apple Car back on the road and more

Benjamin finally has time to share his hands-on thoughts with his new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly has an aggressive timeline for its autonomous car project, and the company is suing the NSO Group for repeated state-sponsored iPhone spyware hacks. Happy Thanksgiving!



*Sponsored by Simply Mac:* The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix!



*Sponsored by Hyper:* Get 30% off site wide when you shop at Hyper for Black Friday. Also, don’t miss out on doorbuster discounts up to 60% off while supplies last.



*Sponsored by Prisoner Wine:* Go to ThePrisonerWine.com/HAPPYHOUR* *for 20% off plus shipping included on your first purchase – get it in time for the Holidays.



*Sponsored by Ladder:* Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.



*Sponsored by TextExpander:* Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!



more…