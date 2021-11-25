Razer’s latest Book 13 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $1,500 ($500 off), more up to $900 off

After seeing a a selection of Razer gaming laptops. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Razer Book 13 Laptop 4.7GHz/16GB/512GB for *$1,499.99*. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $500 off and $200 below the one discount we’ve seen in the past. The new Razer Book 13 launched back at the beginning of the year with an 11th Gen Intel processor under the hood and plenty of prowess for diving into AAA titles and more. There’s also a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Chroma RGB lighting packed into its CNC aluminum build which rounds out the package alongside Thunderbolt 4 and an array of other I/O. Head below for more.



more…