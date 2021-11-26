News24.com | Covid-19: New daily infections almost double on back of confirmed new variant
Published
New daily Covid-19 infections have almost doubled within 24 hours, on the back of a new variant being identified in the country.Full Article
Published
New daily Covid-19 infections have almost doubled within 24 hours, on the back of a new variant being identified in the country.Full Article
Watch VideoThe American Academy of Pediatrics came out with new data showing cases of COVID-19 increased about 32% this week from..
*UPDATE: Nov. 19, 2021, 12:10 p.m. EST *This post has been updated with new information about Bed Bath & Beyond's holiday ad scan,..
New data released this morning suggests that Coronavirus rates in England are similar to what they were in January this year, just..