Oppo Reno 7 series marked its official debut on Thursday. The new lineup Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE 5G. Oppo has implemented punch-hole AMOLED displays on the latest Reno smartphones. The Chinese brand showcased Oppo Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds at its virtual event. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno […]