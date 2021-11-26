Amazon's largest UK warehouse is being blockaded by climate activists in Black Friday protests.Full Article
Extinction Rebellion targets Amazon warehouses in Black Friday protest
Pictures show scale of Extinction Rebellion protest against Black Friday at Dartford Amazon warehouse
Canterbury Times
The group have made a bamboo structure blocking lorries getting into the depot in a bid to disrupt the busiest day of the year
Live Extinction Rebellion updates: Protesters demonstrate at Amazon warehouse on Black Friday
Cambridge News
XR wants to draw attention to Amazon's "destructive business practices"