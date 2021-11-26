Apple Watch deals start at $115 for Black Friday: Series 6 $320, more (Refurb)

In celebration of Black Friday, Woot has launched a new 1-day Apple refurbished sale with free shipping across the board for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Amongst a selection of Apple Watch and iPhones, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS at *$349.99* in a variety of styles. Down from $429, you’re looking at $79 in savings alongside the best price we’ve seen since Apple released the Series 7 sucessor earlier this fall. There’s also 40mm styles from *$319.99*, as well.



Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait until later this year for Series 7 to ship, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.



