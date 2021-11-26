AeroGarden indoor gardens fall to some of their best prices yet: Harvest Elite $76.50, Bounty Basic $140, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering AeroGarden machines, pods, and more *from $9 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Hydroponic Garden for *$76.65*. Today’s deal marks one of best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our last mention of $100 on Labor Day and its $110 normal going rate. This kit comes with both the AeroGarden garden itself as well as the gourmet herb seed kit. The pod kit includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. This gives you everything needed to start an indoor herb garden even during the winter when it’s normally harder to get things to grow. Head below for additional deals.



