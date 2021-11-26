Converse Black Friday Sale cuts extra 30% off clearance items: Boots, sneakers, more

The Converse Black Friday Sale takes* extra 30% off* clearance items when you apply promo code *CYBERWEEK *at checkout. Throughout this sale you can find deals on best-selling sneakers, boots, and much more. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable item from this sale is the Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers that are currently marked down *$91*. To compare, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. The all-black design is very versatile and on-trend for this season. They’re also waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather and also have a fleece lining that promotes warmth. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…