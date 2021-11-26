Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets are up to 45% off at Amazon, now from $110

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to *45% off* Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Our top pick is the Samsonite 2-piece Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set for *$159.99 shipped*. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning to travel out of state this Christmas or just want to move around a bit more in 2022, today’s offer lets you upgrade your luggage at a very reasonable price. You’ll get two pieces of luggage, one 20-inch carry on and a 24-inch spinner. Each piece is backed by a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, providing peace of mind that today’s investment is built to last. Continue reading to find more luggage sets priced from *$110*.



more…