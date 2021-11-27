Store up to 44% of savings in one of these money clip wallets at $16.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, InterGoods US (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TRAVANDO Money Clip Wallet in a variety of styles for *$16.75 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Depending on which wallet you land on, you will end up with as much as 44% in savings. Today’s offers also mark the the lowest pricing we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to slim down an existing wallet, this may be the one. Despite wielding a slim design, there’s enough room for seven cards. You’ll also find a money clip for those unexpected times when cash is needed. RFID-blocking technology is also onboard to help keep you from being electronically pickpocketed. This implementation has been tested by an independent quality control company to ensure the technology is reliable.



more…