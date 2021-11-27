VANTRUE 1080p, 1440p, and 4K dash cameras make capturing holiday road trips easy from $56

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, VANTRUE via Amazon is offering a selection of its dash cameras priced *from $56 shipped*. Our favorite is the N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at *$174.99 shipped*. Regularly retailing for $260, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before on Prime Day. Normally, we only see dash cameras with one or two lenses, but VANTRUE decided to take things to the next level with its N4. There are three total camera channels here, including one interior, one front, and one rear. You can choose to have all three captured at once or step that down to two or one should that be needed. Ready to capture 1080p, 1440p, and 4K depending on how many cameras are recording, this high-quality dash camera makes recording your holiday road trips quite easy. Head below for more deals.



