Disney’s Black Friday sale now offers 40% off sitewide! Toys, apparel, gifts more from $4.50

*Update: *Disney has now extended its Black Friday sale at up to *40% off* sitewide with some items dropping an additional *20% off* the marked down listing using code *MAGIC* at checkout. Toys, plushies, ornaments, apparel, and more are all now at some of the best prices of the year.



The official Disney Black Friday sale has officially begun. Disney shop will be rolling out its Black Friday deals in four phases with new gear being added and quite potentially removed from the sale as we push towards Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. You’re looking at everything from classic dolls and collectibles to talking action figures, pajamas for the whole family, t-shirts, winter outerwear, loads of deals under *$15*, and much more starting from *$7*. If you have some fans of the Magical Kingdom on your list this year, or even some loose ends to tie up in your personal collection, the early Disney Black Friday deals are starting right now.



