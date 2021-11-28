Rare Lionel train set deals from $71, accessories from $12, more for Cyber Monday (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* a range of Lionel and Bachmann train sets, accessories, and more. You’re looking at some of the best model train sets in the price range from top-tier brands, most of which are perfect to wind around your Christmas tree and other holiday decor. Just about all of the sets on tap today are rarely on sale, at the best prices of the year, and come complete with enough track to make it around the tree and presents. But you’ll also find additional track pieces and train cars to expand your existing Bachmann or Lionel train sets including the ready to play lineup and the more high-end HO Gauge models. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon Cyber Monday model train set deals.



more…