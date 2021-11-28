Sideshow Cyber Monday sale discounts life-size Star Wars Grogu, Marvel collectibles, much more

As LEGO and plenty of other toys get in on the holiday savings, the folks over at Sideshow are rolling out their own markdowns for the older fans looking to score some collectibles at a discount. Included in the Cyber Monday sale, you’ll find a series of rare offers on some of its most popular and display-worthy additions to your collection with free shipping on almost everything. Ranging from screen-accurate replicas and figures to high-quality art prints and more, everything is down to the best prices of the year if not marking the only discounts so far in the first place.



As a perfect place to start, our highlight is the life-size Star Wars The Child figure at *$337.50* when code *DISCOUNT10 *has been applied at checkout. Marking the very first discount, today’s offer makes the most unique gift you could put under the tree a little more affordable from its usual $375 price tag. Head below for what to expect from the galaxy’s most lovable bounty and everything else in the Sideshow Cyber Monday sale.



