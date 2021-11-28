Google Pixel 6 sees Black Friday discounts starting at $499 (Save $100)

*Update: *Amazon is now offering its first discount on Google Pixel 6, delivering an unlocked model 256GB model for *$649*. Down from $699, this is the best we’ve seen not attached to a carrier.



Best Buy is now offering a Black Friday discount on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android Smartphone at* $549 shipped*. Those who activate on a carrier today can drop the price to *$499*, as well. Matched at Target where RedCard members can save an extra 5%, making the total* $521.55*. In either case, you’re looking at the first direct cash discount on the new release with as much as $100 in savings from the usual $599 going rate to mark a new all-time low.



Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.



