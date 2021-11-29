PDP’s official Xbox remote makes it easy to control media from the couch at $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Xbox Series X|S Gaming Remote Control for *$9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves you $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This officially-licensed remote is made specifically to use with your Xbox, including the Series X|S, One, One S, or One X. It has motion-activated backlit buttons, volume and power control, and media hotkeys. This makes it a one-stop solution for controlling movies and TV shows on your Xbox console, if you use it for that. Head below for more.



