Save up to $189 on Segway, Hover-1, Jetson, and other electric scooters this holiday season

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering* up to 30% off* electric scooters and more from Segway, Hover-1, and other brands. Our favorite discount is the Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter at *$539.99 shipped*. Normally $730, today’s deal is a match for the second-best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With its unique dual-battery design and upgraded motor, this electric scooter delivers up to 800W of power, which allows it to travel as fast at 19 MPH for as far as 28 miles on a single charge. There are both front and rear shock absorbers and large solid tires for a comfortable ride, and the LED display, cruise control, ambient light colors, and more make this a luxurious ride all around. Head below for additional deals.



