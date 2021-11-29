Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as CEO
Published
The social media pioneer, whose name has become synonymous with the company, is also the chief executive of another company, Square.Full Article
Published
The social media pioneer, whose name has become synonymous with the company, is also the chief executive of another company, Square.Full Article
Dorsey faced calls from Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management Corp to step down from one of the companies in early 2020.
Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) opened more than 10% up this morning on a CNBC report that said CEO Jack Dorsey was likely to..