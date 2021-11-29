Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to all-time low of $750 following $250 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for *$749.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a return of the all-time low set only twice before at $250 off. This is also the best price in over a month. As one of Samsung’s latest handsets, the new Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.



