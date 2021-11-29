HP’s Chromebase Desktop AiO with 21.5-inch rotatable screen hits Amazon low: $480 ($100 off)

Alongside our sizable HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for *$479.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up at $580, this is $100 off the going rate, $20 below the pre-Black Friday price drop at Amazon and the best price we can find. This is also a new all-time low we have tracked directly on Amazon. “Designed to live at the heart of your home,” the family-friendly AiO desktop features a 21.5-inch full HD rotatable display to support everything from homework and entertainment to vertically-oriented social media content, and more. The Pentium Gold 6405U processor and Intel UHD graphics are joined by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage alongside Google Chrome OS, audio by B&O, and 178-degree wide viewing angles. It packs four USB ports as well as a pair of “SuperSpeed” USB-C jacks (between 5 and up to 10Gbps), and a HP True Vision 5MP privacy camera for connecting with out of town relatives and more this holiday season and beyond. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details and Chromebook deals below.



