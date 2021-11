The wild world of smart home tech includes all manner of devices from vacuums to air fryers but you can even control your router all with your voice. A prime example is that of the Dynalink AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router which is one of the cheapest such networking devices on the market today. Regular $129, you can currently get the AX3600 for $99 for a limited time Amazon for the holidays.



more…