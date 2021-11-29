Cyber Monday Kindle deals now live from $50: All-new Paperwhite, 2 for $40 each, Oasis, more

*(Update 11/26 2:05 a.m.): *The highly-anticipated Black Friday price drop on Amazon’s All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) is now live! Seeing its first drop from the regular $150 since starting from *$104.99 shipped*. Here’s our hands-on review and head below for more new Kindle deals.



While we await the potential All-new Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deal, Amazon has now launched some solid price drops on the standard model, all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition, and more. You can now pick up the standard edition Kindle for *$49.99 shipped* (or buy two of them for *$79.99*). Regularly $90, this is only the second time we have seen it return to the all-time low and just in-time for gift giving season. Featuring Amazon’s wonderful 167 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight,” any page turner on your shopping list that likes to dig into some digital books will appreciate this one. It features 8GB of storage, which provides “thousands of titles on hand,” users can also highlight their favorite passages, “look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.” Hit up our Kindle buying guide and head below for more Black Friday Kindle deals.



