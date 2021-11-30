Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80

Amazon is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for *$99 shipped*. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low of $30 off while beating our previous mention by $1. Whether you recently picked up the new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more. Head below for more.



