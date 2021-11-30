Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds fall to new Amazon low of $130 following Cyber Monday (Save $70)

After a slew of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have now come and gone, we’re seeing a notable new price cut today go live on the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones. Dropping in price at Amazon, right now you can score the recent releases for *$129.99 shipped*. Marking a new all-time low, this is $50 under our previous mention and a total of $70 in savings. Serving double duty as both workout and study companions, the new Jaybird Vista 2 deliver fitness-ready and distraction-free listening. To deliver on the former, you’ll find IP68 waterproofing which pairs with an impact-resistant build in order to tag along on everything from jogs in the rain to more intense workout sessions at the gym. Then on the other hand, you’ll also find active noise cancellation that’s backed by 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



