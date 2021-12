Qualcomm launched its new flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. The new flagship chipset gets added benefits in terms of 5G connectivity, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be featured on smartphones made by Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, […]