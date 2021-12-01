Amazon now offers up to $135 off Avalon hot/cold home water dispensers from $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to *33% off* Avalon hot and cold water dispensers. You can now score the Avalon A3 Water Dispenser for *$219.50 shipped*. Regularly $300, and currently on sale for $275 at Best Buy, this is $80.50 off the going rate, a new 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A wonderful at-home water dispenser option, it requires zero installation time with a bottom-loading setup that negates the need to lift the 3 to 5 gallon water bottle up over your head. It can produce cold, cool and “piping hot” water (with child safety lock) on demand for tea, soup, and more. The built-in nightlight, empty indicator, and self-cleaning ozone function are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more Avalon water dispenser deals.



