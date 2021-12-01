PlayStation Plus December FREE games: LEGO DC Super-Villains, Godfall, Mortal Shell, more

The PlayStation Plus December FREE games have now been unveiled. Now taking to the official PS Blog, Sony is dishing up free copies of Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5 alongside LEGO DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell on PlayStation 4. You’ll also find some ongoing PS VR titles for virtual reality gamers still live from last month’s festivities. Everything goes live early next week on the PlayStation Store and you’ll find all of the details you need to know down below the fold.



