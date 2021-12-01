A 50% off coupon slashes Govee’s new-release RGBWW Smart Lamp to just $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Govee RGBWW Smart Lamp for *$13 Prime shipped* once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This new release has only been on the market for about two weeks and has been listed at $26 since then. Today’s offer slashes 50% off and marks the very first price drop we have tracked. Add a bit more smart lighting to your space with this highly-affordable lamp from Govee. It can be controlled using Govee Home app where users can choose from 16 million different color options. A touch-sensitive outer shell will let users tap to change colors for those times when an iOS or Android device is out of reach. Timer and schedule features allow power and settings to be toggled automatically.



