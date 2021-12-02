New report identifies malicious activity 'hotspots'

Threats like phishing and spam are often linked to specific domains, understanding how to spot these can help to strengthen threat intelligence. Domain name and DNS-based predictive threat intelligence company DomainTools has used its database of more than 380 million currently-registered domains to identify which are likely to constitute threats. It identifies known-bad sites by checking the domain names against several well-known industry blocklists along with a count of malicious domains hosted. It also uses a 'signal strength' measure based on the populations of known-bad domains sharing a characteristic. Among the findings are that certain top level domains (TLDs) have… [Continue Reading]