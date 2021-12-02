Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Outerwear, t-shirts, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers *up to 50% off* hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on outerwear, sweaters, t-shirts, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Crew Neck Print Striped Cotton T-shirt, which is also a best-seller from Lactose. This t-shirt is currently marked down to *$42* and originally sold for $60. It’s a great style to pair with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. You can find four color options available and there is a crocodile logo on the chest for a stylish touch. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.



more…