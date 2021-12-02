Keep your vehicle spotless with GOOLOO’s car vacuum cleaner at $22 (Save 27%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Vacuum Cleaner for *$21.99 Prime shipped* once the on-page $8 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 27% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in two years outside of a Cyber Monday deal that reduced it to $20. It’s not very difficult to keep your car looking as good as new when you’re able to easily clean things up when the need arises. Thankfully, today’s offer will make that a cinch while clocking in at a very reasonable price. This car vacuum is powered by your vehicle’s DC port and wields a 14.8-foot cable to ensure you can reach any part of it. There are three attachments included in addition to a carrying case.



more…