Download AMD’s New Radeon Adrenalin Edition Driver - Version 21.12.1

AMD has announced the availability of a new version for the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Graphics driver, namely the 21.12.1 (21.40.11.03), which promises to provide an enriched gaming experience for ICARUS and Fortnite. In addition to that, the current update improves performance when playing Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings (up to 16% on Radeon RX 6700 XT | 19% on Radeon RX 6800 XT | 17% on Radeon RX 6900 XT) compared to the previous 21.11.3 Radeon release. Besides these changes, the present version resolves crashes encountered while running SteamVR Home on Radeon VII cards, and fixes driver timeouts seen during Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay on Radeon RX 5500 XT configurations. Last but not least, AMD manages to implement Blender 3.0 support on Radeon RX 6000 series Graphics, as well as correct vehicle logo/license plate number corruptions observed in Forza Horizon 5 (on Radeon RX 500 series). Regarding compatibility, besides a supported GPU,...