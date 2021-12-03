Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, One, and Windows Elite Series 2 Controller drops to $131 (Reg. $180)

Quickndone (99.9% positive feedback from over 18,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controllers for *$131.24 shipped*. Regularly $180 and currently marked down to $158 direct from Microsoft, this is nearly 28% off the going rate, about $8 under the official Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. While we did see a short-lived $125 price tag from Daily Steals recently, this is the lowest price we have tracked over the holiday festivities otherwise. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, Microsoft’s pro-grade controller is still a great option for upgrading just about any console/PC gamer’s battlestation. Fully customizable button layouts alongside included interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles are joined by the 40 hours of battery and the in-box USB-C cable. It also ships with a nice carrying case, thumbstick adjustment tool, charging dock, and more. Rated 4+ stars over at Target. Hit up our feature piece on the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S before you head below for more details.



