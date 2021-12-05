Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Review

We live in awkward times, and our homes have become ad-hoc offices where a significant number of people are still struggling to find the right work-life balance due to obvious reasons. It’s pretty clear already that 2020 and 2021 had different plans for us, and there’s a good chance 2022 wouldn’t bring any change in this regard. In other words, home will continue to be the best place to be, and the devices will use will remain an essential companion for almost everything we do, including working, getting in touch with others, and playing games. What do all of these have to do with a gaming laptop? It’s all pretty simple actually. Many people want to buy a device that does everything, so when they spend thousands of bucks on a gaming laptop, they also want to use it for work, to watch videos, or to just make a video call and stay in touch with friends and family. This is why Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro laptop series is actually more than what it seems at first glance. ...