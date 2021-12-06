Amazon Black Friday tablet deals are back! Two Fire 7 for $30 ea., kids models from $50, more

Amazon is now once again offering *40% off* a range of its Fire tablets from just *$30* each including some kids model back down at the Black Friday prices. One standout is the Fire 7 Kids tablet 16GB at *$59.99 shipped*. Regularly $100 this is 40% off, matching the Black Friday price, and the best individual price around. However, you can also add two to your cart and apply code *2SAVE20* at checkout to knock the price down to *$100 shipped* (or $50 each), matching the special Black Friday all-time low. Alongside the 2-year worry-free guarantee Amazon protects the kids models with, you’re looking at a 7-inch tablet with parental controls and 16GB of internal storage space. It will provide controlled access to Netflix, Minecraft, and thousands of other apps, books, games, and audiobooks. That includes a year of free Amazon Kids+ access with even more kids-focused content as well as features that allow you to set “educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.” Head below for more Amazon Fire tablet deals from *$30*.



