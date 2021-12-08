Three shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to generate a neutralising effect against the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test.Full Article
Three doses of Pfizer jab can 'neutralise' Omicron variant, lab test shows
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pres. Biden Says New Variant Cause For Concern, Not Panic In U.S.
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday..