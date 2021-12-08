Rockport’s Last Minute Flash Sale takes 30-40% off sitewide: Best-selling boots, sneakers, more

Rockport’s Last Minute Holiday Savings Event offers* 30 to 40% off* sitewide when you apply promo code *NICKOFTIME *at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Clyde Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to* $119* and originally sold for $170. The polished leather will help to elevate any look and it has a cushioned footbed to help promote all day comfort. These boots are timeless to wear for years to come and they were designed to be highly lightweight. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



