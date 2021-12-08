Protect your iPhone, Mac, more with AKKO’s top-rated plans from $5, get 2 months FREE

*Update 12/8:* AKKO — a top-rated Apple gear insurance plan company — is now offering the first two months for* FREE* when you apply code *HOLIDAY21 *at checkout. That doubles the free offer we tracked earlier this year in June. Read on for more details on the no-hidden-fee plans starting from *$5* per month thereafter.



Today we have a great deal on one of the best iPhone insurance protection plans. AKKO — one of the top iPhone, Mac, and other electronic gear insurance protection companies — is now offering 9to5 readers the first month for *FREE*. A great way to “protect any phone or device against costly damages, breakdowns, and theft,” its plans start from just $5 a month (when paying annually) with a $29 to $99 deductible per claim and you can now score your first month at no cost using the code you’ll find below.



more…