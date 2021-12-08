Breville’s Fountain Plus Juicer sees 25% price drop ahead of the holidays at $120 shipped

Amazon is offering the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Centrifugal Juicer for *$119.95 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $160, this is 25% off the going rate, within $3 of the Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. Give the gift of homemade juices for years to come and a healthy lifestyle this year with $40 in savings on this Breville juice fountain. Features include a 3-inch wide feed chute for larger and more robust ingredients, a titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket for durability, and a built-in froth separator so you can get at the good stuff quickly and easily. A cord wrap for neat storage and a dual speed control setup roundup the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.



more…