Amazon’s latest buy 2 get 1 free promotion bolsters your board game library for the holidays

Amazon is now offering a buy 2 get 1 free promotion for board games, toys, and more. Our top three picks here are 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride, and Splendor which all combined will cost *$97.11 shipped*. Normally, you’d pay $57 for 7 Wonders, $40 for Ticket to Ride, and an additional $25 for Splendor, with this sale delivering a value of $122 and marking overall some of the best prices that we’ve tracked combined for these three games all year. If there’s one thing I love about the holidays, it’s spending time with family and gathering around a good board game. While I’ve yet to dive into 7 Wonders personally, it’s on my list of games to try in the next few months. Both Ticket to Ride and Splendor are among my favorites to play, having just learned the “train game” as we call it a few weeks ago. Picking up some new, unique, and interesting board games is a sure-fire way to have a blast over the holidays. Already own the three games we featured above? That’s great, but be sure to head below for additional deals to further fill out your collection.



more…