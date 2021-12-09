Ninja’s Foodie pressure cooker/steam fryers with SmartLid now start at $220 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid (OL501) for *$219.99 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of up to $280, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The 14-in-1 design of this multi-cooker makes it quite the versatile appliance to have in your kitchen this holiday season. You’ll find that it’s not only a pressure cooker, but also steamer, air fryer, dehydrator, sous vide, slow cooker, and much more. Regardless of what meal you’re preparing over the next few weeks, Ninja’s latest Foodie is bound to help take your cooking abilities to the next level. On top of that, it only needs the included SmartLid to do all of its functions, meaning you won’t have multiple lids to store for various cooking techniques. Head below for more.



